Manchester City, Brighton win in Premier League

LONDON, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the English Premier League.

The victory took Manchester City to 12 points in second place, behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference, while Manchester United remained on four points in 13th place.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute.

In the same round, Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Coventry City 5-0.

The result lifted Brighton to seven points in fourth place, while Coventry City remained without a point.