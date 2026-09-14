Gold prices fall 0.5%

CAPITALS, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices eased on Monday as a surge in oil prices stoked inflation concerns, ‌boosting expectations that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its policy meeting this week.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $4,327.09 per ounce by 05:28 GMT after posting a third consecutive weekly decline on Friday.

US gold futures dropped 0.9 percent to $4,367.50.

Among other metals, spot silver slid 1 percent to $63.80 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2 percent to $1,792.59, and palladium fell 0.4 percent to $1,293.86.