UAE Team Emirates-XRG claims double success in Canada, Italy

CAPITALS, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Isaac del Toro of UAE Team Emirates-XRG was crowned champion of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal in Canada after taking first place in Sunday's edition, while his American teammate Brandon McNulty completed the podium in third.

Del Toro sealed the victory after getting the better of Paul Seixas of Decathlon CMA CGM in a two-up sprint to the line, securing another victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the Canadian race.

The victory was UAE Team Emirates-XRG's fifth in Montréal in the last five years, with the team winning every edition during that period. Previous winners include Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates, as well as McNulty, who claimed last year's title.

McNulty finished third, 27 seconds behind Del Toro, putting two UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders on the podium in Montréal.

Del Toro's victory was the squad's 73rd of the season, with the Emirati team sitting firmly at the top of the UCI WorldTeam standings.

Meanwhile, Benoît Cosnefroy of UAE Team Emirates-XRG finished third in the Trofeo Matteotti, rounding off a positive week of racing in Italy on Sunday after claiming his first career victory on Italian soil just days earlier.

Cosnefroy completed the 195-kilometre race as part of a large group of contenders before launching his sprint in the final metres to secure third place in a fast finish in Pescara.

The victory went to Sakarias Koller Løland of Uno-X Mobility in a time of 4 hours, 29 minutes and 13 seconds, while Ludovico Crescioli of Polti VisitMalta finished second in the same time.

Cosnefroy's result came just days after his victory at the Coppa Sabatini, his first career win in Italy, as he continued his strong form during a series of Italian one-day races.