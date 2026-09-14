UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ali Abdullah bin Daan Al Ghafli Secretary-General of the Office of H.H. the Minister of Interior

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal decree appointing Brigadier Dr. Ali Abdullah bin Daan Al Ghafli as the Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Interior, with the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

Dr. Al Ghafli, who has held several leadership positions within the Ministry of Interior, has served as Director General of the Office of the Minister of Interior since 2022. He also served as Deputy Director General for Ministry Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Office of the Minister of Interior, and Director of the Corporate Excellence Department.

Dr. Al Ghafli has received multiple honors and medals for his distinguished police service and was awarded the Sword of Honour from the Abu Dhabi Police College. Dr. Al Ghafli holds a PhD in Policy Development and Management from the University of Manchester (UK) and a bachelor’s degree in Police Sciences from the Abu Dhabi Police College.