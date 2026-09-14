MoFA receives consular credentials of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s Consul General

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Rashed Al Qaseer, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Dubai Office, received the consular commission of Gemma Stevenson, Consul General of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the Ministry’s Dubai Office.

Eng. Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General and wished her success in her duties, underscoring the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to providing the necessary support to facilitate her work and further strengthen relations between the two countries.