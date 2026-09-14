Rashid Al Dhaheri caps European campaign with Hockenheim podium

HOCKENHEIM, Germany, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri has capped an impressive 2026 FIA Formula Regional European Championship campaign with a podium finish at Hockenheim, taking third place in the penultimate race of the season and securing his eighth podium of the year.

The 18-year-old Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Junior Driver concluded the championship fourth overall, following a season in which he claimed three victories, eight podiums, one pole position and a fastest lap, while also becoming the first Emirati driver to lead the FIA Formula Regional European Championship standings.

Al Dhaheri represented the UAE as the only Emirati on the 30-car grid, which featured drivers from 20 nationalities across eight rounds at some of Europe’s most iconic circuits.

Driving for French R-ace GP, Al Dhaheri established himself as a championship contender from the opening round at Austria’s Red Bull Ring, where he finished second in the opening race before taking his first victory of the season in Race 2.

At Spa-Francorchamps, he delivered another strong weekend with second and third place, while also recording the fastest lap. Those results moved the young Emirati to the top of the championship standings.

One of the standout performances of his season came at Monza. Starting eighth on the grid, Al Dhaheri fought his way through the field to claim victory at the legendary Italian circuit, demonstrating strong racecraft and overtaking ability.

His strongest championship weekend followed at the Hungaroring, where he finished second in Race 1 before securing his maiden FIA Formula Regional European Championship pole position and converting it into victory in Race 2. His third win of the season strengthened his championship lead to 21 points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Despite challenging weekends later in the season, Al Dhaheri remained in the title fight and arrived at the final round in Hockenheim as one of only four drivers still mathematically capable of winning the championship.

His third-place finish on Saturday secured his eighth podium of the season and kept his championship challenge alive into the final day. He concluded the European campaign fourth overall after Sunday’s season finale.

Across the eight-round championship, Al Dhaheri recorded victories at the Red Bull Ring, Monza and Hungaroring, together with eight podiums, one pole position and a fastest lap, marking another significant milestone for UAE motorsport.

Al Dhaheri’s 2026 programme will now turn to Asia for the FIA Formula Regional World Cup at the Macau Grand Prix from 19-22 November, held on the legendary Guia street circuit and regarded as one of the most prestigious and demanding events in junior international motorsport.

As a member of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Junior Programme, Al Dhaheri continues his development towards the highest levels of international single-seater racing. The Team will announce in due course the next step in his racing programme for the 2027 season.