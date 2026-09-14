'ZAKH' launches solar panel, BIPV manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ZAKH Renewable Energy and Engineering Manufacturing has launched its solar panel and Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) to serve markets across the UAE, the wider region and beyond.

Set on a 30,000 m² plot in Al Ghail Industrial Zone, the facility manufactures solar panels and customised BIPV façade solutions, with a current annual production capacity of 600 MW of solar panels, alongside up to 500,000 m² of BIPV façade solutions.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “ZAKH’s facility brings specialised renewable energy manufacturing capabilities to Ras Al Khaimah’s growing industrial ecosystem. As demand for clean energy solutions continues to evolve across the region, building local production capacity creates opportunities to strengthen supply chains, advance industrial capabilities and serve growing regional and international markets.”

ZAKH Chief Operating Officer Marina Strateva said, “Establishing our manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah represents an important milestone in ZAKH’s growth journey. From this strategic base, we aim to deliver high-quality solar panels and customised BIPV façade solutions that meet the evolving requirements of customers across the UAE, GCC and international markets. RAKEZ has provided the infrastructure and business environment needed to support our manufacturing ambitions, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities and contributing to the region’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.”

Looking ahead, ZAKH has plans for future expansion to increase its solar module production capacity to more than 1.8 GW in the coming years. Its products will primarily serve the UAE and wider GCC and MENA region, with additional reach into Africa, Europe and the United States.

ZAKH’s flagship solar technology brand, FAERS, began as an R&D initiative in Azerbaijan in 2017 and has since evolved into industrial-scale photovoltaic technology manufacturing, with solutions designed to perform in high-temperature and desert environments.

RAKEZ continues to strengthen its ecosystem for manufacturers operating in renewable energy and sustainability-focused industries, providing the infrastructure, facilities and business support needed to develop local production capabilities and scale their operations. By enabling companies in these emerging sectors to manufacture from Ras Al Khaimah, RAKEZ is supporting the growth of sustainable industries and more resilient local and regional supply chains.