UAE delegation explores expanding government experience exchange partnership with Senegal

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE government delegation, during an official visit to Senegal, explored opportunities to further develop the Government Experience Exchange partnership between the governments of the UAE and Senegal, with discussions focused on expanding cooperation to include new initiatives and projects aligned with Senegal’s national priorities and supporting efforts to enhance government performance and enhance institutional capabilities.

The UAE delegation held a series of meetings with senior Senegalese government officials. Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange, met Alain Diouf, Minister to the President of the Republic of Senegal, in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation of the “Senegal 2050” National Transformation Agenda; Thioro Mbaye Sall, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Civil Service, Public Service Transformation; Dr. Birame Holo Ba, Director-General of the Operational Bureau for Cooridnation and Monitoiring of Projects and Programmes (BOCS); Babacar Ning, Director-General of the Sovereign Fund for Strategic Investments (FONSIS); and Arona Touré, Director of Technical Cooperation and Coordinator of the Support Programme for Solidarity Development Initiatives.

The meetings focused on the progress achieved within the partnership, explored Senegal’s government priorities, and identified opportunities for further cooperation in government transformation, capacity building, and enhancing the efficiency of government performance and implementation.

Mohamed bin Taliah stated that the UAE Government has adopted a well-established approach to building international partnerships founded on knowledge, experience and learning exchange, reflecting its belief in the role of government cooperation in advancing work models, enhancing capabilities, and supporting governments in achieving their development and future priorities.

“The Emirates Government Experience Exchange Programme continues to expand its cooperation with the Government of Senegal, building on the achievements of the partnership over recent years through initiatives aligned with Senegal’s national priorities and future aspirations,” he highlighted.

“This approach further promotes the programme’s role in transferring successful experiences, building government capabilities, and translating knowledge into practical outcomes and sustainable impact,” he added.

During his meeting with Alain Diouf, Mohamed bin Taliah discussed Senegal’s key priorities and future projects, as well as areas where the Government Experience Exchange partnership can contribute to accelerating the implementation and the achievement of national targets.

In the meeting with Dr. Birame Holo Ba, the delegation was briefed on the latest developments, government priorities, and mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of national programmes and projects. Discussions also explored opportunities to exchange expertise in government monitoring, enhance implementation efficiency, and support the achievement of national targets.

The delegation also discussed with Thioro Mbaye Sall opportunities to promote cooperation in developing government human capital, building capabilities and competencies, and advancing government work systems to enhance government talents’ readiness to contribute to Senegal’s national priorities.

The meeting with Babacar Ning explored opportunities for knowledge and experience exchange in areas related to economic development. The delegation was also briefed on the role of the Sovereign Fund for Strategic Investments in supporting Senegal’s development priorities.

The visit builds on the Government Experience Exchange and government development partnership between the UAE and Senegal, which was formalised in February 2020 through signing a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in government modernisation and development, and renewed in February 2026.

Since its launch, the partnership has delivered 231 workshops benefiting 8,056 participants, covering government services, government excellence and innovation, leadership and capacity building, government accelerators, strategy, and government performance. The partnership also saw the launch of the One Million Coders initiative in 2022.

The UAE Government launched the Government Experience Exchange Programme to share leading government practices and expertise with brotherly and friendly countries and promote international cooperation in government modernisation and development.

Since its launch in 2018, the programme has established partnerships with dozens of countries worldwide, supporting institutional capacity building and government performance development through knowledge exchange in strategic planning, government excellence, and government services leadership, alongside the implementation of strategic initiatives and institutional capacity-building programmes.