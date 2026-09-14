Abu Dhabi to host ‘Alzheimer’s Disease Continuum’ event on September 19

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), with the Emirates Neurology Society (EMINS), will convene the Alzheimer’s Disease Continuum evening event on 19th September 2026, alongside the 6th Abu Dhabi Brain Conference.

Participants include representatives from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC, SEHA, Dubai Health Authority and PureHealth, alongside Alzheimer’s Disease International, Forget Me Not UAE and clinical leaders from across the Gulf.

Held during one of the region’s leading neurology gatherings, the Alzheimer’s Disease Continuum event will connect international expertise with local experience and regional health priorities.

The gathering brings patients, caregivers, clinicians, health authorities and care institutions into one conversation focused on moving Alzheimer’s from a private struggle into public health dialogue, and from awareness towards health-system readiness, with clear, connected pathways spanning diagnosis, care and support.

Against this backdrop, the Abu Dhabi meeting will focus on how health systems across the UAE and wider Gulf are better prepared to support people and families throughout the Alzheimer’s continuum.

The event is structured around three connected conversations that follow the Alzheimer’s journey: patients, caregivers and clinicians defining what families need; regional and international health leaders aligning on priorities for early detection, diagnosis and care; and health authorities and Centres of Excellence translating capability into coordinated pathways for patients and families.

Prof. Suhail Al Rukn, President of EMINS, said, “The stakes are high, meaning that the gap between a family’s first concern and a confirmed diagnosis is where Alzheimer’s care in the region is won or lost. Progress requires a connected continuum, from early recognition to specialist diagnosis and sustained support for families. Detection is now within closer reach than ever, and our challenge is ensuring health systems across the region are ready to turn that progress into timely diagnosis and lasting support.”

Tayllit Aherdan, Vice President & General Manager, Lilly Gulf (UAE, Kuwait and Qatar), said, “Alzheimer’s disease should not be a journey families navigate alone or in silence. By bringing together patients, caregivers and health leaders, we want to highlight a clearer path from concern to screening, early detection, diagnosis and support."

The session will generate recommendations on normalising conversations about cognitive health, sharpening awareness of warning signs, and building primary care’s capacity to refer patients through clearer pathways to specialists. Equally critical is coordination and connecting assessment, diagnosis, treatment as well as long-term support into one continuum, with patients and caregivers at its centre.

By convening stakeholders across the Alzheimer’s ecosystem, the meeting aims to build a stronger foundation for collaboration: open public conversation, clearer policy priorities and care pathways patients and families can navigate.