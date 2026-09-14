Zayed International Airport achieves IBCCES Certified Autism Centre designation

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed International Airport (AUH) has achieved the Certified Autism Centre™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

The recognition highlights Abu Dhabi Airports’ ongoing commitment to operational excellence, inclusive design and a passenger experience rooted in dignity, confidence and care for all travellers.

The CAC designation follows a comprehensive onsite review and evidence-based training, conducted in alignment with IBCCES’ globally recognised standards.

These programmes evaluate passenger-facing environments, service pathways and operational touchpoints across the terminal, equipping airport teams with the tools, language and confidence to support autistic and sensory-sensitive travellers with consistency and professionalism.

Jorg Oppermann, Chief Operating Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are proud to achieve the IBCCES certification as a recognised Certified Autism Centre™, a milestone that reinforces our commitment to inclusivity and exceptional passenger experience. Ensuring all travellers, including individuals with autism and their families, feel welcomed, supported and understood remains central to Abu Dhabi Airports’ vision of creating a truly accessible environment.”

Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman, IBCCES, said, “Airports shape the first and last impressions of a destination. Through onsite assessments and comprehensive training, AUH demonstrates leadership in creating an environment where autistic and sensory-sensitive travellers feel understood, respected, and supported. This certification also reflects a commitment to accountability, quality and building long-term institutional value through inclusive service and design.”

AUH integrates a range of autism- and sensory-friendly services designed to promote serenity, predictability and convenience throughout the passenger journey. These include a dedicated sensory space with interactive features and tranquil lighting to help regulate sensory input, as well as Hidden Disability Sunflower lanyards to help passengers discreetly request additional time or assistance.

Supported by trained teams providing personalised, respectful service, these initiatives reduce friction, enhance passenger flow and elevate the overall travel experience for all guests.

IBCCES is a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programmes, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.