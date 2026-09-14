Hamdan Foundation completes interviews for nominees of 2026 Local and GCC Educational Awards

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has completed interviews with nominees for its 2026 Local and GCC Educational Awards, held on 12th and 13th September at Zayed Educational Complex – Al Mizhar as part of the awards’ evaluation and judging process.

The interviews marked a key stage in the evaluation of nominees, enabling the judging committees to discuss the experiences, achievements and educational practices presented in their applications and verify the supporting evidence, with each nomination assessed against the approved criteria for its respective award category.

The interviews were conducted according to standardised evaluation procedures and a defined methodology, with the participation of the central and specialised judging committees. This stage enabled the committees to carry out an in-depth assessment of the nominations and gain direct insight into the submitted practices and their impact on the educational environment.

Dr. Ali Saeed Al Kaabi, Chairman and General Coordinator of the Central Judging Committees, said, “The interviews represented an important stage in completing the evaluation process, giving the judging committees an opportunity to engage directly with nominees on the practices, achievements and evidence included in their applications and to verify their alignment with the approved criteria. This supports an accurate and comprehensive assessment of each nomination.”

He added, “Throughout this stage, the judging committees applied the approved criteria and procedures consistently, upholding the principles of objectivity, transparency and equal opportunity for all nominees. The evaluation was also based on the evidence, results and educational impact associated with each nomination, reinforcing the integrity of the judging process and maintaining the professional standards of the awards.”

Dr. Al Kaabi noted that the interviews also supported the qualitative assessment of the nominations by providing a deeper understanding of the initiatives and practices presented, their effectiveness and the sustainability of their impact. He emphasised the importance of this stage in forming a comprehensive assessment of the quality of the nominations and their fulfilment of the awards’ requirements.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences will proceed with the subsequent stages of the evaluation and judging process for the 2026 cycle, as part of its efforts to advance educational excellence, encourage high-quality practices and initiatives, and contribute to improving educational performance and the quality of education at the local and GCC levels.