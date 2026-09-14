Zayed Authority for People of Determination takes part in Abu Dhabi book fair

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination is participating in the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), with a diverse cultural, knowledge-based and interactive programme that reflects its vision of empowering People of Determination, enhancing their access to knowledge and culture, and showcasing their capabilities and creativity as active partners in society and in shaping the future.

The Authority's participation features a pavilion offering knowledge initiatives, specialised publications, workshops and interactive experiences that bring together reading, creativity and assistive technology. The pavilion also enables visitors from various backgrounds to learn more about the Authority's services and initiatives, reflecting its commitment to fostering a culture of knowledge and making it accessible to all.

The Authority affirmed that its participation in the fair reflects its belief that knowledge and culture are rights for all, and that empowering People of Determination extends beyond providing services to creating platforms that enable them to read, create, express their ideas, share their experiences and contribute to knowledge production.

The Authority added that its programme in this year's edition combines access to knowledge with creativity and cultural empowerment, highlighting the capabilities and creative contributions of People of Determination, while also emphasising the role of youth, families and partners in building a more inclusive knowledge-based society, in line with the UAE's vision and the Year of Family 2026.

During its participation, the Authority is highlighting the 'Ibtisam' initiative, in collaboration with Lotus Holistic Centre, as well as launching the 'Emirati Dictionary of Psychology' in collaboration with the Emirates Researchers Centre and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

The Authority's pavilion also features students from Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls, showcasing a collection of books, stories and literary works, alongside live workshops, activities and interactive events that highlight the students' talents and enhance their cultural presence.

The Authority's Department of Care for the Blind is presenting a specialised programme focusing on assistive technology and digital reading by introducing smart applications and tools that enable people who are blind to read and enhance their digital independence, alongside practical experiences for visitors.

The participation includes the 'Braille… From Dots to Words' workshop and a collection of Braille publications, as well as an interactive educational session titled 'Why Do We Lose Motivation?' and reading sessions for children who are blind in collaboration with Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution House.

The Zayed Authority for People of Determination Youth Council is participating in the fair's programme through a session titled 'We Read Differently… and Learn Together', which will be held tomorrow, while the Authority's pavilion also dedicates space to publications and creative works by its employees, alongside a range of interactive experiences and workshops.

The participation will also witness the signing of two memoranda of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls to strengthen knowledge-based, cultural and educational partnerships that support the empowerment of People of Determination.

The Authority's participation builds on its ongoing efforts at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, where previous editions featured initiatives to make knowledge accessible, including the 'Creative Hands Read' initiative and Braille publications, alongside interactive workshops and support services.