Al Masraf, Moody’s sign strategic agreement to strengthen risk intelligence, credit capabilities

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Masraf has signed a strategic agreement with Moody’s, a global provider of financial intelligence and risk assessment, marking an important step in strengthening the Bank’s risk management and credit capabilities through enhanced data, insights and technology.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held in Abu Dhabi, bringing together senior leadership from Al Masraf and Moody’s.

The collaboration reflects both organisations’ commitment to leveraging advanced intelligence and risk expertise to support informed, data-driven decision-making in an increasingly complex financial environment.

As risks become increasingly interconnected and the financial landscape continues to evolve, access to timely, reliable and actionable intelligence is becoming essential for financial institutions. Through its combination of data, intelligence, risk expertise and technology, Moody’s helps organisations better understand interconnected risks.

The partnership will further support Al Masraf’s continued focus on strengthening its risk management framework, enhancing credit decision-making and building resilient, forward-looking capabilities that support sustainable growth.

Commenting on the occasion, Fuad Mohamed, CEO of Al Masraf, said, “At Al Masraf, we believe that sustainable growth is built on the strength of our ability to understand risk, anticipate change and make informed decisions. Our collaboration with Moody’s represents an important step in advancing our risk and credit capabilities through deeper intelligence, data and technology.”

He continued, “As the financial landscape continues to evolve, partnerships of this nature enable us to strengthen our resilience, enhance decision-making and create greater value for our customers and stakeholders. We look forward to building on this collaboration as we continue to shape a more agile, intelligent and future-ready Al Masraf.”

“We are delighted to partner with Al Masraf on an important step in modernising its corporate lending operations. By bringing greater automation, efficiency, and insight to the credit journey, Moody's is helping the bank build a future-ready operating model that enables faster, better-informed lending decisions, strengthens governance, and enhances risk management,” said Wael Jadallah, Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East at Moody’s.

Senior representatives from both organisations attended the signing ceremony. Representing Al Masraf were Fuad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer; Moataz Khalil, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer; Safeya Almarzooqi, Chief Credit Officer; Mirel Baila, Acting Chief Operating Officer; Rohit Kumar, Chief Risk Officer; and senior representatives from the Bank’s Wholesale Banking, Credit, Risk, Information Technology, Islamic Banking, Corporate Banking, Project Management and Business Management functions.

Representing Moody’s were Wael Jadallah, Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East; Brendan Gavaghan, Senior Director, Middle East; Raghavendra Katagade, Director, UAE; Blaine Connan, Director, UAE; Ali Abdullah, Director, UAE; and Anand Thirunellai Radhakrishnan, Senior Director, Middle East & Europe.