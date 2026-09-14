Five UAE aid convoys carrying 819 tonnes of humanitarian assistance enter Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip last week, carrying 819 tonnes of aid aboard 63 trucks, as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, and the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The convoys included food supplies, helping strengthen the humanitarian response and address the basic needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, under an integrated system covering the receipt, sorting and preparation of aid and its dispatch to the Gaza Strip. The system helps ensure the continuous flow of relief supplies and their delivery to those in need.

The convoys are an extension of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, through the regular delivery of aid to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and address their urgent humanitarian needs.

“Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” reaffirms the UAE’s continued humanitarian and relief efforts to support the fraternal Palestinian people, reflecting its longstanding humanitarian approach and values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.