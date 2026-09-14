EDE celebrates contributions of female workforce on Emirati Women’s Day

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) celebrated its female employees as part of Emirati Women’s Day activities, held this year under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better”.

The Establishment organised a special event in recognition of their dedication and contributions to fulfilling EDE’s mission, advancing pharmaceutical and regulatory work, and safeguarding public health, while reaffirming the status of women and their pivotal role in the country’s development journey.

The event featured a programme specially prepared for female employees, including the presentation of appreciation gifts in a celebratory atmosphere marked by interaction and camaraderie.

It also gave colleagues an opportunity to meet outside their usual work responsibilities, strengthening team spirit and reflecting the Establishment’s commitment to providing a supportive and engaging workplace that encourages communication and a sense of institutional belonging.

The event was organised to provide a platform for engagement and recognition, while showcasing inspiring role models.

This extended celebration carries particular significance as it coincides with the Year of the Family 2026, highlighting the complementary roles women play at work, within the family and across society.

Dr Wedad Buhumaid, Director of the Communication and Marketing Department at the Emirates Drug Establishment, said Emirati Women’s Day is a national occasion to celebrate the significant role of Emirati women and their contributions to the country’s development journey, as well as the competence and capability they have demonstrated in assuming responsibilities, participating in decision-making and supporting development efforts across various sectors.

Buhumaid noted that their achievements reflect their growing role in advancing national priorities and shaping a more prosperous future. She added that the theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2026, “We Emerge Stronger and Better”, announced by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, embodies confidence in the capabilities of Emirati women and expresses a renewed determination to build on what has been achieved and look towards broader horizons for participation and contribution.

Buhumaid explained that the continuous support women have received since the establishment of the Union has helped create an environment that strengthened their presence and opened wide-ranging opportunities in education, employment and innovation.