Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chair of global investment bank Citigroup

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Jane Fraser, Chair and CEO of Citigroup, a global investment bank and financial services company.

The meeting explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the banking sector and develop financial solutions that enhance the efficiency of the business ecosystem and support sustainable growth across various economic sectors.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.