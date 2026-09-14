Abdullah bin Salem receives condolences on death of Mohammed bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received condolences on Monday morning on the passing of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, at His Highness’ residence in Al Badee suburb in Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem also received condolences from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Their Highnesses the Sheikhs; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Chairman of the Vice President and Prime Minister’s Protocol; senior officers of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah; senior officers of Dubai Police; officials and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE; and businesspeople, citizens, and dignitaries.

The mourners expressed their sincere condolences to His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and to the deceased’s sons and family, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow His abundant mercy upon him, grant him a place in Jannah, and bless his family and loved ones with patience and solace.

The condolence gathering was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Salem Al Qasimi; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department; and a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, officials, and citizens.