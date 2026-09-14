UAE President receives President of Albania

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Bajram Begaj, the President of the Republic of Albania, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed the Albanian President and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening UAE-Albania relations and expanding constructive cooperation between the two countries.

His Highness and President Begaj discussed bilateral relations, particularly cooperation in the economy, trade, renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure. The discussions focused on advancing shared interests and supporting the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening UAE-Albania relations and expanding their development partnerships to support sustainable economic growth.

The meeting also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be hosted in the UAE in December, as well as both countries' commitment to sustainability, particularly in addressing water-related challenges. The two sides highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in international forums.

His Highness and the Albanian President also discussed a number of regional and international issues, underscoring the importance of efforts to strengthen security, stability and peace at the regional and international levels and contribute to building a more prosperous future for all.

During their meeting, His Excellency Bajram Begaj awarded His Highness the Grand Star of the Supreme Order of the Eagle, Albania’s highest state decoration conferred by the Albanian President. The award is in recognition of His Highness’ role in strengthening UAE-Albania relations and advancing their development across various fields, and as an expression of the importance Albania places on these ties.

His Highness thanked President Begaj and reaffirmed his commitment to building on the progress achieved in bilateral relations for the benefit of both peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and officials, as well as the delegation accompanying the Albanian President.