Federal Tax Authority holds Tax Agents Forum 2026

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) held the Tax Agents Forum 2026 in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, alongside officials and tax specialists.

The forum aimed to strengthen communication with strategic partners, keep them informed of the latest tax developments, and highlight the rules governing Tax Agents and their roles and responsibilities as key contributors to the UAE’s tax system.

In his opening address, Abdulaziz Al Mulla affirmed that Tax Agents are key partners in developing the UAE’s tax system. He highlighted their pivotal role in supporting businesses subject to the Electronic Invoicing System by raising awareness of its requirements, implementation phases, and prescribed timelines. Persons subject to the system with revenue of AED50 million or more must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by 30th October 2026 and implement the Electronic Invoicing System by 1st January 2027. Those with revenue below AED50 million must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by 31st March 2027 and implement the system by 1st July 2027.

He also stressed the important role Tax Agents play in helping businesses subject to Corporate Tax meet their tax obligations by submitting returns and settling amounts due within the prescribed deadlines. He called for the submission of Corporate Tax returns for 2025 before 30th September 2026 to help avoid administrative penalties. He also underscored the role of Tax Agents in ensuring that businesses subject to Pillar Two register within the prescribed timelines and understand their obligations relating to the preparation of disclosures and submission of tax returns.

He said, “At the Federal Tax Authority, we are committed to engaging Tax Agents and communicating directly with them to ensure they remain informed of the latest tax developments and legislation. The annual Tax Agents Forum supports our efforts to promote awareness and deepen understanding of all tax laws and regulations.”

The forum reviewed the latest developments in the UAE’s tax system and discussed a number of key topics, including updates to Value Added Tax, Excise Tax, and Corporate Tax.

It also featured a presentation covering various aspects of tax procedures and electronic invoicing, as well as the role of Tax Agents in these areas. Discussions focused on ensuring the consistent interpretation of new tax rules and service processes, translating recurring practical issues into actionable guidance, and strengthening professional standards among Tax Agents to further enhance taxpayer confidence.