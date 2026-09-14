CBUAE, Mastercard conclude programme to strengthen national capabilities in fraud risk management

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Mastercard have concluded a capacity-building programme as part of the CBUAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national capabilities and enhance the financial sector’s preparedness to address evolving risks across the digital payments ecosystem.

Delivered by Mastercard Academy, the four-day programme was held at the CBUAE’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 25 employees from various sectors of the CBUAE.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing collaboration between the CBUAE and Mastercard, reflecting the CBUAE’s continued commitment to strengthening institutional capabilities and supporting the security and resilience of the financial system.

The programme featured technical sessions and practical case studies aimed at enhancing participants’ knowledge and skills across the payments ecosystem, digital payments, emerging commerce models, emerging fraud risks, and best practices in fraud detection and mitigation across issuing and acceptance environments.

Commenting on the programme, Fatma Abdulla Al Jabri, Assistant Governor for Financial Crime, Market Conduct and Consumer Protection at the CBUAE, said, “Developing national capabilities is a strategic priority for maintaining the resilience of the UAE’s financial system. This programme reflects our commitment to investing in the development of the institutional expertise needed to keep pace with evolving fraud risks, by enhancing the competencies of our teams in line with international best practices and standards. We value our continued collaboration with Mastercard in supporting capacity-building initiatives and reinforcing trust in the UAE’s rapidly evolving digital payments ecosystem.”

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE and Oman at Mastercard, said, “At Mastercard, we are proud to have been part of the UAE’s journey for more than 40 years, and our commitment to supporting its national ambitions continues to grow. Our collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE to build strong expertise in fraud risk management is a core part of our role as a trusted partner in supporting the country’s digital transformation journey. Through Mastercard Academy, we are proud to contribute to developing national capabilities and strengthening the resilience of the systems that individuals and businesses rely on every day.”