Mansour bin Zayed opens ‘Emirates of Pearls and Aromas: A Deep-Rooted Legacy, Shaping the Future’ exhibition at Qasr Al Watan

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, inaugurated the 'Emirates of Pearls and Aromas: A Deep-Rooted Legacy, Shaping the Future' exhibition, organised by Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the UAE's vision to preserve its national cultural heritage, promote it globally and deepen public understanding of its rich traditions.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour toured the exhibition's sections, accompanied by a number of senior officials, and was briefed on its exhibits and experiences, which shed light on the UAE's deep civilisational roots and the cultural and economic legacy of pearls, oud and amber and their enduring place in the country's history and national identity.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE's strategic location has historically positioned it as a major hub on trade routes between East and West and a meeting point for peoples and cultures, contributing to thriving commercial and cultural exchange and strengthening its role as a gateway to the world.

His Highness noted that this historical role was not confined to a particular era, but was a natural result of the UAE's location and the openness of its society to the region and the wider world. The sea served the people of the UAE as an open route for communication and trade, carrying pearls, oud, amber and other commodities to major civilisations and trading centres in India, China, Iraq and North Africa. Sites such as Dalma, Sir Bani Yas and Umm Al Nar also helped reinforce this civilisational and commercial role over the centuries.

The exhibition offers an integrated cultural narrative for specialists, researchers, students, enthusiasts and the wider community. It highlights pearls, which served for many years as a key pillar of the UAE's economy before the discovery of oil, as well as oud and amber, which have long held an important place in the country's cultural, social and economic identity.

The exhibition's cultural content also explores shipbuilding as one of the civilisational and economic pillars that helped shape the history of the UAE and the Arabian Gulf. Ships were not merely a means of transport, but played a central role in an integrated economy built around maritime trade, pearl diving and interaction with different civilisations and cultures across the seas.

Qasr Al Watan will soon announce the opening of the 'Emirates of Pearls and Aromas: A Deep-Rooted Legacy, Shaping the Future' exhibition to visitors, offering people from different cultures and segments of society, as well as those interested in history and heritage, a rich cultural experience exploring the depth and authenticity of Emirati heritage.