Ministry of Finance honours outstanding employees

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance organised its “Achievement Meeting” to celebrate a distinguished group of employees and honour individuals whose achievements and contributions have stood out in supporting the Ministry’s development journey, enhancing the efficiency of the financial ecosystem, and advancing its strategic objectives and future ambitions for global leadership and greater future readiness.

The meeting also reflected the Ministry’s continued commitment to fostering a culture of recognition and motivating employees to sustain excellence and innovation.

Held in Dubai, the event was attended by Younis Haji Alkhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for the Budget and Government Revenue Sector; Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry; Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector; as well as a number of Ministry leaders and employees.

Speaking at the event, Younis Haji Alkhoori said the meeting provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the Ministry’s employees and recognise their efforts and contributions to enhancing the efficiency of the financial ecosystem.

He stressed that the achievements delivered over the past period were the result of employees’ dedication, collaboration and commitment to continuously improving the way the Ministry works and raising overall performance levels.

Alkhoori noted that the Ministry has continued to advance its operating model across multiple levels by developing policies and systems, strengthening digital transformation, and improving the efficiency and quality of services.

He added that, in the next phase, the Ministry will focus on further embedding a more flexible and proactive operating model capable of responding to change and harnessing advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to deliver innovative solutions that improve performance and support the UAE’s ambition for global leadership in financial performance.

He also underlined that investing in employees, empowering young national talent, and continuing to develop professional and specialised capabilities remain central to the Ministry’s journey. He commended employees who have devoted many years of service to the Ministry, as well as the efforts of male and female employees to continually develop themselves and strengthen their capabilities.

For his part, Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for the Budget and Government Revenue Sector, affirmed that the high calibre of national talent in advancing public budget mechanisms and diversifying government revenues is a key driver of fiscal sustainability and sound future financial planning for the nation.

He noted that recognising those behind these achievements is a genuine celebration of the exceptional efforts that have contributed to improving spending efficiency and upholding the highest standards of financial transparency and governance.

Al Yateem added, “The Budget and Government Revenue Sector operates through an integrated framework built on proactive financial forecasting and the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to manage financial resources with flexibility and an innovative mindset.

“Developing employee capabilities and equipping them with specialised expertise is an ongoing practice that directly contributes to advancing the financial ecosystem and supporting the country’s strategic objectives of leadership and global competitiveness.”

The meeting featured a review of the Ministry of Finance’s most notable achievements and successes during 2025 and 2026, as well as the developments and high-impact initiatives that have strengthened performance efficiency and improved services.