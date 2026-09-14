Dubai Civil Aviation Authority strengthens its presence at Arabian Travel Market 2026

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) continues to strengthen its role in supporting the growth and development of the civil aviation sector through its participation as part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s platform at Arabian Travel Market 2026, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 17th September 2026.

DCAA’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening integration between the aviation, travel and tourism sectors, while highlighting its role in supporting the development of a flexible, safe and forward-looking regulatory framework that keeps pace with the evolving aviation industry.

The event also provides an important platform for DCAA to engage with local and international partners, exchange knowledge and expertise, and highlight key initiatives and developments that contribute to enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of Dubai’s aviation sector.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said, "Our participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026 reflects the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority’s commitment to strengthening Dubai’s presence at major international platforms and enhancing integration between the aviation, travel and tourism sectors. It also provides an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and exchange expertise, supporting the development of a more efficient, innovative and sustainable civil aviation sector that reflects Dubai’s global position and future ambitions."

DCAA’s participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026 reaffirms its commitment to advancing the civil aviation ecosystem, enhancing regulatory standards, efficiency and competitiveness, and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for aviation, travel and tourism.