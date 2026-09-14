Etihad brings Beyond Borders to life as it unveils next evolution of guest experience, new A330neo cabins

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, today launched its Beyond Borders product and experience, bringing its ambition to life through the next evolution of the Etihad guest journey.

Making its world debut at Arabian Travel Market, Etihad's new Airbus A330 cabin provides a major showcase of Beyond Borders, with all-new First, Business and Economy interiors and a signature design language that will progressively extend across the airline's growing fleet and premium spaces. Alongside the A330, Etihad is showcasing how the Beyond Borders look and feel will extend to the A321LR across First, Business and Economy, creating greater consistency across the Etihad journey.

The A321LR has already demonstrated Etihad's ambition to push beyond traditional expectations, bringing First suites and fully lie-flat Business seats to a single-aisle aircraft. The product has exceeded expectations, with guests actively choosing services operated by the A321LR.

The Beyond Borders product and experience will bring greater consistency across the Etihad journey. Cabins, lounges and ground services, dining, amenities, wellbeing and connectivity will increasingly form part of one connected proposition for guests. Etihad is also doubling down on First, bringing its distinctive First experience to more aircraft, more routes and more guests.

Etihad is investing US$20 billion in new aircraft and customer experience to support its continued growth, including a US$1 billion fleet retrofit programme.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Beyond Borders is becoming visible in the moments that matter most to our guests. It is showcased in the aircraft they fly, the cabins they enjoy, the lounges they explore and the service that connects every part of the journey.

“The A321LR showed what is possible when we challenge the expected model of narrowbody flying. We brought First and fully lie-flat Business to a single-aisle aircraft and guests have responded strongly to the experience it offers, actively choosing to fly on the aircraft.

“Now we are taking the next step. At ATM, our new A330 brings Beyond Borders to life with an all-new cabin experience, while we are extending the Beyond Borders look and feel to our A321LR as we create greater consistency across the Etihad journey.

“We are also doubling down on First, bringing an exceptional First experience to our new A330 and increasing the number of First seats across our fleet over the coming years.

“Beyond Borders goes beyond the aircraft and the seat. It is about the entire journey – our cabins, lounges, food, wellbeing, connectivity and the way we look after our guests. Over the coming months, we will continue to reveal how Beyond Borders is shaping the future Etihad experience, both on the ground and in the air.”

Etihad's new Airbus A330 will enter service from September 2027, with 15 A330s joining the fleet over five years. The aircraft will support the airline's continued growth across regional and medium-haul markets, offering a three-cabin experience designed for routes where demand for premium travel, flexibility and capacity continue to grow.

At the front of the aircraft, four First suites create an intimate cabin. Each suite features a closing door for added privacy, together with space for a companion to dine or socialise during the flight.

Each First suite will feature a 32-inch screen, wireless charging, dedicated compartments and personal stowage, alongside a personal powder station stocked with premium amenities for guests to use during their journey and take with them after the flight.

The First experience brings together personalisation, Etihad hospitality, dining and an elevated end-to-end journey, creating a distinctive First experience for the A330.

The Business cabin features 24 fully lie-flat seats, all forward-facing with direct aisle access and sliding doors for added privacy. Each seat includes a 17.3-inch screen, wireless and wired charging, a large table and dedicated personal stowage.

Economy features 252 seats within a bright and calm cabin environment, incorporating Etihad's bespoke fixed-wing headrest embossed with the airline's logo, 13.3-inch 4K touchscreens and convenient personal charging. A dedicated Extra Legroom section includes 32 seats with four inches of extra pitch for added comfort.

The A330 will play an important role in Etihad's regional and medium-haul network, bringing greater flexibility to high-demand routes across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its three-cabin configuration brings the full Etihad premium experience, including First, to these important markets.

First will be a defining part of the Beyond Borders product and experience, as Etihad continues to expand First across its fleet through new aircraft and retrofit programmes.