Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain Foreign Minister discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the region during a phone call with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two sides also reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain, prospects for cooperation, and ways to further strengthen them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries.