Dubai Culture brings Al Fahidi Fort’s defensive heritage to Arabian Travel Market 2026

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 17th September under the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.’

The Authority’s participation reflects its efforts in encouraging cultural tourism in the emirate, raising awareness of Emirati heritage and strengthening its presence internationally, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation, a driver of the creative economy, and rooted in Emirati heritage.

As part of its stand at the Dubai Government pavilion, Dubai Culture is showcasing Al Fahidi Fort Museum, one of the emirate’s most prominent cultural landmarks and its oldest standing historical structure. Its inclusion in ATM forms part of preparations for the museum’s upcoming opening. With a history spanning more than 230 years, the fort has served many roles, beginning as a defensive stronghold protecting Dubai and its people before becoming a residence for the Ruler and a centre of governance and administration.

In 1971, it opened its doors as Dubai’s first museum and has remained a witness to life in the emirate and its evolution. During ATM, the Authority offers visitors an innovative digital experience using anamorphic technology, bringing aspects of the fort’s history and collections to life through an engaging visual presentation. A separate interactive screen features a map of the museum, enabling visitors to explore its spaces and learn more about its components, galleries and museum experiences.