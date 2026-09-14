Tadweer Group brings bilingual sustainability storybooks to Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group is showcasing its bilingual Sustainability Awareness Storybooks at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026, making the four-title series available for public purchase following a successful community rollout across the emirate.

Created in Arabic and English for different age groups, the four illustrated titles combine memorable characters, engaging narratives and accessible language to help young readers understand sustainability, recycling and responsible waste management.

During June and July 2026, the storybooks supported 48 interactive awareness activities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, engaging 3,895 participants through educational, healthcare, cultural and community venues. The programme extended environmental learning beyond the classroom and reached children and families in a wide range of settings.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said, “Infrastructure is essential to advancing a circular economy. Lasting progress also depends on how people understand and value resources. These storybooks are an investment in the next generation, helping children see waste differently and recognise the impact of everyday choices. We want these lessons to stay with them and, over time, shape the choices they make at home, at school and within their communities.”

The series comprises four titles: “Nora the Smart Truck”, “The Green Mission”, “Layla and the Small Bottle” and “Zayed and the Green Pearl”. Together, the stories explore correct waste handling, waste segregation, recycling, plastic waste, environmental responsibility and the importance of preserving natural resources.

Each title extends beyond the page to support an interactive learning experience. Guided storytelling is combined with discussions, waste-sorting exercises, recycling activities, games and creative tasks, enabling children to explore key concepts and put what they have learned into practice.

The four titles are available for purchase at Tadweer Group’s dedicated corner within Dar Al Mulhimeen Publishing & Distribution’s stand at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026. The fair is taking place from 13 to 18 September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and visitors can find the collection in Hall 4, Stand 4B05, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Sustainability Awareness Storybooks form part of Tadweer Group’s wider efforts to strengthen environmental understanding and encourage community participation. The initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a circular economy and Tadweer Group’s target to divert 80% of municipal solid waste away from landfill by 2031.