Ammar bin Humaid opens Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition 2026

AJMAN, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, today inaugurated the fourth edition of the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition, organised by the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department at the Emirates Hospitality Hall, under the patronage and directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

The exhibition will continue until 16 September, with the participation of a number of leading real estate development companies and the attendance of a select group of officials, decision-makers, experts and specialists in the real estate sector.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman affirmed that the emirate’s rapid economic growth reflects the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, which have contributed to building a sustainable economy and establishing a safe and attractive environment for investors, supported by investor-friendly legislation, advanced infrastructure and an integrated system of government services.

He added that the Emirate of Ajman has made significant progress in its development journey and continues to enhance its future readiness by investing in people, empowering and qualifying national talent to lead the various vital sectors, foremost among them the real estate sector, as one of the principal drivers of economic growth.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stated that the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition has become an important platform that brings together developers and investors and provides promising investment opportunities that reflect the emirate’s competitiveness and attractiveness. He affirmed that Ajman’s real estate sector continues to harness technology and innovation to enhance quality of life in residential communities and consolidate the Emirate’s standing as a modern city that provides the elements of comfort and wellbeing for residents, meeting the needs and aspirations of all segments of society.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Auto District; as well as a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, affirmed that H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi has made Ajman an attractive environment for real estate investment and a safe destination for investors, through the promising opportunities and competitive facilitations it offers in support of the sector’s growth and sustainability.

He stated that the directives of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman focus on developing the real estate investment environment, enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness in property registration, and empowering real estate-sector talent to serve as an active partner in anticipating the sector’s future and shaping the region’s investment map.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, explained that organising the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition for the fourth consecutive year reflects the Department’s commitment to highlighting the emirate’s investment advantages and showcasing the promising projects and diverse opportunities Ajman offers to investors and stakeholders in the real estate sector.

He noted that the exhibition’s agenda includes specialised themes presented by a select group of experts and specialists in the real estate sector. These address the sustainability strategy for the sector, the importance of harnessing technology in real estate projects, the development of sustainable real estate portfolios, real estate crisis-management methodology, and a number of topics related to real estate investment and development.