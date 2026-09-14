Kanaf Centre adopts advanced forensic system to strengthen child protection evidence

SHARJAH, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the Child Safety Organisation’s efforts to advance an integrated framework for protecting children, Kanaf Centre has adopted the Safe Ultra System, a specialised technology designed for child forensic examination rooms. It enables medical teams to identify signs of physical injury with high accuracy, including marks that may not be visible to the naked eye.

The development strengthens the documentation of cases through scientifically robust methods that assist legal proceedings and safeguard children’s rights.

Kanaf is the first centre in the UAE and wider Middle East to incorporate the upgraded version into its approved procedures, within an environment that considers each child’s psychological and social needs and preserves their dignity and privacy.

Powered by ForenScope CMS, the technology uses multispectral imaging to identify indicators that cannot be detected under conventional lighting. It can reveal bruises and contusions, bite and fingernail marks, scratches, lacerations, burns and vascular changes. It can also detect body fluids associated with criminal cases and sexual assaults and facilitate the collection of relevant samples.

A secure digital case management platform enables teams to review images, prepare and edit reports, process information and archive records centrally. Each case is documented and tracked through a clear procedural sequence, preserving the integrity and legal admissibility of evidence.

Kanaf’s forensic medicine team has received specialised training to use the technology within established workflows. This investment builds specialist expertise, strengthens national capabilities and aligns forensic practice with international standards.

By streamlining the process from assessment to reporting, the technology produces reliable outputs in multiple formats while retaining the quality of original data. It reduces the risk of error or information loss and enables specialist teams to manage cases more efficiently without compromising the child’s safety or privacy.

The development reflects the Child Safety Organisation’s wider role in raising community awareness, preventing risks and fostering a culture of child protection. This work is complemented by Kanaf’s specialised intervention and response services, which provide children and their families with a safe, coordinated pathway encompassing reassurance, psychological and social care, and recovery.

Hanadi Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Organisation and Chairperson of Kanaf’s Higher Committee, said, “This step is guided first and foremost by the best interests of the child. A precise and responsible assessment can reduce the need for repeated procedures and spare children and their families further psychological distress.

She added, “Every decision at Kanaf begins with the child’s right to care in a safe environment that respects their dignity and emotional well-being. Understanding what they have experienced and identifying their individual needs are essential to providing the right pathway for their recovery and long-term future.”

Dr Mohammed Al Kaabi, Head of the Judicial Department, said, “This marks a significant advancement in forensic medical documentation. The technology can identify indicators that are invisible to the naked eye, including subdermal bruising after external signs have faded, and assist in examining cases involving physical abuse.

He added, “It also limits the risk of evidence being lost and reduces the need for repeated examinations that may place additional psychological pressure on the child. Precise documentation helps safeguard children’s rights and reinforces the credibility of forensic medical reports before judicial authorities.”

Counsellor Anwar Al Harmoudi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Sharjah and member of Kanaf’s Higher Committee, said, “Access to scientifically documented evidence enables more informed judicial decision-making and contributes to faster, more accurate justice. It can help establish that a crime has occurred even when visible signs are absent, addressing evidentiary gaps in sensitive cases.

He added, “This capability is particularly important when children are involved, helping ensure their rights are not compromised by insufficient evidence. It also strengthens accountability and reflects the close institutional coordination between Kanaf, forensic medicine services and the Public Prosecution.”

Kanaf works closely with health, social and judicial authorities while keeping families central to the child’s care and recovery. The centre works alongside parents and guardians, offering guidance tailored to the circumstances and social context of each case.

It brings specialised government entities from the legal, social, educational and health sectors under one roof, simplifying access to reporting, assessment, treatment and follow-up services.

Kanaf follows the internationally recognised Barnahus model, coordinating investigation, psychological care and educational and social reintegration around the child’s individual needs.

Through this approach, Kanaf reflects Sharjah’s values of care, solidarity and shared responsibility for protecting children and safeguarding their rights.