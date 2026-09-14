UAE advances nuclear regulatory cooperation at IAEA General Conference

VIENNA, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is taking part in the 70th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, being held in Vienna from 14th to 18th September 2026.

Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), is leading the UAE delegation, which includes representatives from FANR, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE’s participation highlights its commitment to the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear energy and marks 50 years since the country joined the IAEA in 1976.

The delegation is engaging in high-level discussions on nuclear safety and security, safeguards, emerging technologies and international cooperation.

Hamad Al Kaabi, FANR’s Director-General, said, “Our longstanding partnership with the IAEA reflects the UAE’s commitment to the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear energy. As we mark 50 years of membership, we are building on this partnership to share our regulatory experience, strengthen national and international capabilities, and support the responsible use of nuclear technology for the benefit of society.”

On the margins of the General Conference, FANR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority to strengthen regulatory cooperation, as well as a Complementary Bilateral Cooperation Arrangement with the IAEA Department of Nuclear Safety and Security. The agreements provide a framework for practical collaboration, technical exchanges and capacity-building.

The delegation is also meeting international regulators and senior IAEA officials to explore cooperation on operating experience, radioactive waste and spent fuel management, and regulatory readiness for small modular reactors. Discussions also address the use of artificial intelligence in regulation and the development of specialist expertise.

FANR is also showcasing its Intelligent Operational Nuclear Safety (IONS) system, which has won the 2026 ISOP Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence category. Developed with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, IONS uses environmental and climate data and artificial intelligence to strengthen the monitoring and resilience of nuclear facilities.

The UAE is contributing to the Senior Safety and Security Regulators’ Meeting and an event on emergency preparedness and response, sharing lessons from its regulatory programme and discussing ways to strengthen preparedness and international coordination.

Drawing on its experience in licensing and overseeing the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, FANR is sharing practical lessons that can support countries developing or expanding their nuclear programmes.