UAE expresses solidarity with Jordan, conveys condolences over victims of bus accident involving conscripts

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following a bus accident involving a number of conscripts, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.