SCCI, Bangladesh discuss expanding economic partnership

SHARJAH, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in the UAE ways to strengthen bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation and identify key opportunities across high-potential sectors.

The discussions highlighted the importance of building on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SCCI and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) by activating it through practical initiatives and commercially focused partnerships that benefit businesses and investors.

Both sides also explored ways to increase business delegation exchanges and enhance mutual participation in specialised trade exhibitions, unlocking new opportunities for market access and private-sector growth in both countries.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Tareq Ahmed, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the UAE, during his first official visit to SCCI headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais was invited to participate, together with an official delegation, in the “Global Sourcing Expo 2026”, to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, next November. The event provides a strategic platform for strengthening business-to-business engagement and exploring trade and industrial partnership opportunities, while giving Sharjah-based companies direct access to the Bangladeshi investment landscape and first-hand exposure to the capabilities and offerings of local suppliers and manufacturers.

Al Owais welcomed the Bangladeshi Ambassador and accompanying delegation, highlighting Bangladesh’s importance as a strategic economic partner in South Asia.

He explained that the MoU signed between SCCI and DCCI last year established a foundation for strengthening business connectivity and facilitating the exchange of information on business opportunities.

He stressed that the next stage should focus on converting this framework into tangible initiatives, commercially viable projects, and effective partnerships that generate tangible value for businesses and investors in both countries.

The Bangladeshi delegation expressed appreciation for the warm reception, commending the active role played by the Sharjah Chamber in enhancing the business environment, supporting investors, and advancing bilateral economic relations.

The delegation reaffirmed Bangladesh’s interest in deepening these ties and expanding cooperation across a broader range of sectors. They further highlighted strong private-sector interest in attracting Sharjah-based investors and channelling investment towards strategic growth areas, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, the jute industry, port management, and infrastructure development, in addition to various manufacturing industries.

The Sharjah Chamber invited the Bangladeshi Ambassador to visit the specialised exhibitions organised and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, which attract participation from Bangladeshi companies, manufacturers, and exhibitors.

The Chamber noted that the emirate’s year-round exhibition calendar offers valuable platforms for product and service promotion and business networking, creating new channels for Bangladeshi products to enter regional markets, in line with the MoU’s objective of strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade exhibitions.