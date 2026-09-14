Arab Media Summit 2026 begins tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the 24th Arab Media Summit will commence in Dubai on Tuesday.

The largest edition to date, the Summit will run until 17 September at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said this year’s edition brings together an unprecedented breadth of participants as the region and the world undergo major geopolitical, economic and technological shifts that are reshaping the media landscape.

She said the 24th edition, through eight specialised forums, will explore how Arab media can strengthen its competitiveness by bringing together ideas, experiences and international best practices, while fostering new opportunities for collaboration.

The 2026 Arab Media Summit will bring together a distinguished line-up of Emirati, Arab and international speakers, led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, who will deliver a keynote address.

The Summit will also feature senior UAE and international officials, including Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council; and Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

The Summit’s international line-up includes senior Arab and global figures, among them: Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs; Elias Bou Saab, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon; Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration; and Maka Botchorishvili, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

This year’s summit, the largest edition in the event’s history, will feature the participation of His Excellency Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al Noaimi, Minister of Information of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Dr. Khaled Al Zaarour, Minister of Information of the Syrian Arab Republic; Dr. Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of the Lebanese Republic; Diaa Rashwan, Minister of State for Information of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Dr. Mohammad Momani, Minister of Government Communication of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Summit will bring together senior figures from leading international media organisations, including Paul Bascobert, President of Reuters News; Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of Euronews and CEO of Alpac Capital; Claus Strunz, CEO of Euronews; Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director of Agence France-Presse (AFP); and renowned journalist Hala Gorani.

The Summit will also welcome a number of prominent Arab actors, including Abed Fahed, Ahmed Al Awady, Nadine Nassib Njeim, Nelly Karim, Dina El Sherbiny, Karess Bashar, Carmen Bsaibes, Yara Elsokkary and Youssef Al Khal. Gulf stars taking part include Samira Ahmed, Dawood Hussain and Mohammed Al Mansour.

Over the three days, more than 175 sessions will bring together senior officials of leading national institutions, editors-in-chief, prominent writers and strategic analysts, as well as content creators and influencers from 23 countries.

The Summit encompasses the Arab Media Forum; the Government Communication Forum, being held for the first time as part of the Summit; the Arab Youth Media Forum; the Films Forum; the Games Forum; Dubai PodFest; the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit; and the Euronews Forum. The programme also includes events organised with leading global media organisations, as well as training sessions and workshops.

The Summit will also host three major award ceremonies: the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award, the Arab Media Award and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.