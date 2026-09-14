MoIAT launches 'Factory Forward UAE' to accelerate technology transformation, strengthen industry

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) today introduced Factory Forward UAE, a national initiative that unifies the country’s industrial technology transformation programmes under one platform.

The initiative will help strengthen the UAE’s industrial sector, support the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, and accelerate the use of advanced technology in factories. It will also strengthen the UAE’s position as a global center for advanced industry and an attractive destination for investment and partnerships.

By increasing the use of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) tools across UAE industry, Factory Forward UAE aims to help factories respond more quickly to change, be more efficient, compete more effectively, and grow high value national industries.

The initiative supports manufacturers throughout their technology transformation. It helps them understand what technology they need, identify opportunities to improve, and use 4IR tools. It also connects them with technical experts, technology providers, support programmes, and financing.

Factory Forward UAE will also share examples of successful factory transformations and real-world uses of technology. This will help manufacturers learn what has worked elsewhere and choose the right solutions to improve their operations and efficiency.

Factory Forward brings together programmes and support that have already helped more than 700 factories. This includes more than 620 factories assessed through the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI).

The initiative supports manufacturers at every stage of their transformation by sharing expertise and building partnerships. This will help them compete, grow in local and international markets, strengthen supply chains, and support the wider industrial sector.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the initiative advances the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and Make it in the Emirates.

“Guided by our leadership’s vision, the UAE continues to build a competitive industrial sector by investing in people, improving skills and integrating technology across the value chain. This has made the country a global center for industry and an attractive place for industrial investment. The ministry will continue working with its partners to build on this progress. Our focus is on helping factories use more advanced technology, including AI, to increase productivity, improve efficiency, and compete more effectively.”

He added, “Factory Forward UAE builds on the ministry’s work to accelerate technology adoption. It will help more manufacturers use the programmes and support available and encourage them to apply advanced technology in their operations.”

Factory Forward UAE is supported by a group of public and private sector partners. Technology partners help manufacturers understand how advanced their operations are, identify where technology can help, and choose the right next steps. Enablement partners provide specialist advice, training, and knowledge.

Financing partners help manufacturers access the funding and investment they need to start and expand their technology projects.