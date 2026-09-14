Mohammed bin Rashid visits Arabian Travel Market 2026

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 17 September.

The event brings together leading travel and tourism organisations, companies and industry professionals from the UAE, the region and across the world.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and a number of senior officials.

During a tour of the exhibition, His Highness reviewed the latest solutions, innovations and trends shaping the future of global travel and tourism.

His Highness was briefed by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, on key highlights of this year’s edition and ATM’s role as a global platform for strengthening partnerships, exchanging expertise and exploring new opportunities for growth across the sector.

His Highness welcomed participants in this year’s edition of Arabian Travel Market, highlighting the event’s role in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global platform for the travel and tourism industry. He said the event creates new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange and partnerships that support the sector’s continued growth and development.

His Highness also praised the strong international participation, which reflects growing confidence in Dubai’s position and its ability to drive innovation and development across the global travel and tourism industry.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for travel and tourism, while Dubai continues to reinforce its standing as a leading destination shaping the future of the sector, guided by a clear vision centred on innovation, openness, strong partnerships and exceptional visitor experiences.”

His Highness added, “Arabian Travel Market reflects the leading position that the UAE and Dubai have established as a global platform bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, investors and innovators to explore new growth opportunities and enhance the competitiveness of the travel and tourism sector.”

During the tour, His Highness visited a number of national and international pavilions and exhibitor stands, including those of Kuwait Airways, Bahrain, Qatar Airways, Qatar, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways and Spain.

His Highness also visited the stands of leading international hospitality groups, including Minor Hotels, STORY Hospitality, Marriott Bonvoy and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

His Highness reviewed initiatives, services and innovative solutions showcased by exhibitors, as well as developments transforming the travel industry, particularly advances in technology and artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainable tourism experiences and smart mobility.

Held under the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology’, Arabian Travel Market 2026 explores the major shifts reshaping global tourism, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation, evolving traveller expectations, destination resilience, smart mobility and sustainable long-term growth.

The 33rd edition brings together destinations, tourism authorities, airlines, hotels, travel technology companies, service providers, industry professionals and decision-makers from around the world. The event provides an international platform for building business relationships, exchanging knowledge and exploring new opportunities for growth across the travel and tourism sector.

The conference programme features sessions and discussions with tourism leaders, policymakers, technology experts and industry specialists examining the trends, challenges and opportunities expected to influence the future of travel and tourism.

Arabian Travel Market continues to consolidate its position as the Middle East’s leading international travel and tourism event, connecting the global travel community to build partnerships, exchange knowledge, advance innovation and explore new opportunities for sustainable growth.