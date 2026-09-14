Tahnoon bin Zayed meets President of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, visited the Republic of Azerbaijan, where he met with President Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Aliyev, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its friendly people.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon and President Aliyev discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan, as well as ways to strengthen them and expand prospects for joint cooperation in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two friendly countries.

The two sides also reviewed a number of priority areas and opportunities to enhance cooperation and joint investment, particularly in the energy, infrastructure, technology and natural resources sectors, in addition to a number of issues and topics of common interest.

They underscored the importance of building on the progress witnessed in UAE-Azerbaijan relations and supporting partnerships and projects that contribute to sustainable development and advance their shared interests.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed and President Aliyev witnessed the signing and exchange of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between entities in the UAE and Azerbaijan, aimed at expanding areas of cooperation and joint investment between the two countries.

The agreements reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to developing their economic and investment partnership and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in priority sectors, strengthening economic ties and supporting shared development objectives.

The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed and a number of senior officials and representatives of relevant entities from the UAE and Azerbaijan.