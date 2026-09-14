Dubai’s hospitality expansion signals sustained investor confidence: DCTCM

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The continued opening of new hotels and tourism establishments in Dubai reflects private-sector confidence in the emirate’s tourism market and its growth prospects, according to Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 33rd Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Kazim said investment in new properties, alongside the refurbishment of existing hotels, demonstrate continued confidence in the sector and ensure its readiness for the period ahead.

He said the strong international participation at ATM reflects renewed momentum in the global travel and tourism industry, adding that moving the exhibition from May to September had placed it at a time when market activity is picking up.

Kazim said DET continues to work with its strategic partners across the public and private sectors to sustain Dubai’s tourism momentum. He expressed optimism about the fourth quarter and the period ahead, citing promotional campaigns and continued investment in infrastructure and hospitality as key drivers.

He noted that Dubai ended 2025 and began the first two months of 2026 with record figures, with efforts continuing to regain those levels and build momentum into next year.

Hoor Al Khaja, Senior Vice President of International Operations at DCTCM, said Dubai’s tourism sector remained on a growth trajectory, supported by a diversified mix of source markets, international promotional campaigns and a strong calendar of events.

She said Dubai continues to work towards the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, with a focus on growth and strengthening the emirate’s position among the world’s leading cities for tourism, living and investment.

According to figures presented by Al Khaja during a media briefing at ATM 2026, Dubai welcomed 6.97 million international visitors between January and August 2026, including 869,000 in August alone.

Western Europe accounted for 20 percent of visitors during the eight-month period, South Asia 17 percent, GCC countries 16 percent, Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe 14 percent, the Middle East and North Africa 10 percent, Northeast and Southeast Asia 9 percent, the Americas 7 percent, Africa 5 percent and Australasia 2 percent.

Dubai's hotel inventory reached 148,796 rooms across 947 establishments by the end of August. Five-star hotels accounted for 51,846 rooms across 162 properties, followed by four-star hotels with 43,464 rooms across 194 properties and one- to three-star hotels with 28,331 rooms across 263 properties.

Luxury hotel apartments provided 13,591 rooms across 82 establishments, while mid-market hotel apartments accounted for 11,564 rooms across 93 establishments.

On sustainability, Al Khaja said 237 hotels had received the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp in 2026, an increase of 55 percent, as sustainability continued to be integrated into hotel operations and destination management.

She added that international promotional activity had been tailored to conditions in individual markets, including flight connectivity and travel advisories, with campaigns resuming as conditions normalised.

Al Khaja expressed optimism about the fourth quarter, supported by a busy calendar of major events and the seasonal increase in visitor numbers as temperatures ease.