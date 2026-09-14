Crown Prince visits 33rd Arabian Travel Market, highlighting Dubai’s global tourism leadership

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today visited the 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market, which is underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Featuring extensive participation from travel trade companies, organisations, and institutions from the UAE and around the world, the event runs through 17 September.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, on the exhibition’s highlights and its role as a key platform bringing together travel and tourism sector leaders and experts to discuss the latest innovations, trends and solutions shaping its future.

H.H. affirmed that Dubai’s hosting of the Arabian Travel Market 2026 reinforces its stature as a leading global destination and showcases its ability to bring together diverse industry stakeholders under one roof to explore new horizons for growth.

H.H. said: “We welcome all our guests and participants in the 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market, a global platform that reflects Dubai’s leading role in catalysing new growth for the travel and tourism industry and underscores its ability to convene global industry leaders, experts and those shaping its future.”

His Highness added: “Dubai will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of travel and tourism globally guided by an ambitious vision that anticipates opportunities and keeps pace with the sector’s rapid transformations. We look forward to this edition of Arabian Travel Market contributing to enhanced cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the launch of new partnerships that serve the future of the sector in the UAE and around the world.”

Touring the exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan visited pavilions of various participating entities and companies, including the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, flydubai, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Emirates, and Al Rais Travel. H.H. reviewed distinctive products, initiatives, services and projects that promise to further enhance the experience for travellers.

H.H. was apprised about the vast potential for new partnerships, increased cooperation, and expanded travel and tourism flows between the UAE and global markets.

Arabian Travel Market is one of the world’s leading events dedicated to the tourism industry. Each year, it brings together key decision makers, experts, investors, representatives of tourism authorities, airlines, hospitality groups and travel companies from around the world, solidifying Dubai’s position as a global platform for sharing expertise and best practices while exploring opportunities for future growth across the industry spectrum.

Held under the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,’ the event spotlights how technology, changing traveller expectations, and new approaches to business are reshaping global tourism, while highlighting the partnerships and investment needed to build a stronger, more resilient industry.

The 2026 edition of the exhibition provides an integrated global platform to foster greater engagement, expanded partnerships, and consolidated business relationships among various industry stakeholders. It also throws light on the key transformations shaping the future of the industry, particularly artificial intelligence and digital transformation, while serving to accelerate adoption of smart solutions and reinforce sustainable long-term growth.