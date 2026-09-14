48th Lebanon International Rally concludes

BEIRUT, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 48th Lebanon International Rally, the fourth round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC), concluded on Sunday with Lebanese driver Roger Feghali and co-driver Joseph Matar taking the title.

On the sidelines of the event, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem at Baabda Palace, where they discussed the development of motorsport and Lebanon's role in the sport across the Middle East.

Ben Sulayem, who attended at the invitation of the Automobile et Touring Club du Liban (ATCL), said the rally remains an important part of the region's motorsport history and the FIA's plans for the long-term development of the Middle East Rally Championship.

He won the Lebanon Rally four times, in 1987, 1991, 1998 and 1999, during a career in which he claimed the Middle East Rally Championship 14 times.

In July, the FIA announced a long-term commercial rights agreement covering the World Rally Championship and European Rally Championship, aimed at attracting investment and supporting the sport's future development.