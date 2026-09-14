Abu Dhabi Book Fair urges stronger alliances for educational publishing

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair highlighted the need for stronger partnerships between publishers, educational institutions and governments to advance educational and academic publishing amid rapid digital transformation.

The Conference on Quality Education and Academic Publishing brought together Gvantsa Jobava, President of the International Publishers Association; Mohamed Rachad, President of the Arab Publishers’ Association; Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association; and Dr Luo Lin, Dean of the School of Foreign Languages and Cultures at Beijing Language and Culture University.

Speakers stressed the importance of investment, technology and international cooperation in improving educational content while preserving cultural and linguistic identity.