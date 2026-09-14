Ministry of Defence holds military funeral for two martyrs

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A military funeral was held at Zayed Military Hospital for Major Abdullah Shams Al Menhaly and Warrant Officer Saeed Abdullah Al Shamsi, who were martyred while carrying out a training mission in the UAE , on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior leaders and officers from the Ministry of Defence, alongside a number of the martyrs' families and relatives.

The Ministry of Defence extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the two martyrs, asking the Almighty to envelop them in His vast mercy, admit them to the spacious gardens of Paradise, and inspire their families and loved ones with patience and solace.