UAE women make their mark on global jiu-jitsu stage

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati women continue to strengthen their presence in international jiu-jitsu, building on a series of continental and world titles.

At the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Abu Dhabi, Asma Al Hosani, Shamma Al Kalbani and Balqees Al Hashmi won senior gold medals in the 52kg, 63kg and 48kg categories, respectively.

Their achievements build on previous milestones, including Al Hosani and Al Kalbani's gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, while Mahra Al Hanaei won silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

This progress reflects the continued rise of Emirati women’s sport, driven by a new generation achieving sustained success on the international stage.

Attention now turns to the 20th Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026, where the UAE women's national team will seek to build on their recent international success.