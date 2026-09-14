Ajman Crown Prince launches rental regulation digital services

AJMAN, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched a package of digital services offered by the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department in the field of rental regulation. The launch took place during the Department’s participation in the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition, organised by the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department from 14 to 16 September.

H.H. commended the Department’s efforts in harnessing modern technologies and artificial intelligence to develop government services, facilitate procedures and enhance the customer experience, supporting the competitiveness of the Emirate’s real estate sector.

H.H. received a detailed presentation from Yousuf Mohammed Al Shaiba, Executive Director of the Rental Regulation Sector at the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, who reviewed the key digital services and features offered by the Sector and their role in raising the efficiency of services related to rental regulation and the real estate sector. The services also accelerate access to information and services, in line with the needs of customers and investors.

The package includes Tibyan, the Smart Legal Assistant, which is available in two versions: an external version for the public and an internal version for Rental Regulation Sector employees. It provides answers to enquiries relating to rental disputes, procedures and services, contributing to faster access to information and enhanced operational efficiency.

Yousuf Al Shaiba explained that Tibyan represents a significant addition to the digital services ecosystem of the Rental Regulation Sector by providing approved information quickly and reliably, improving the customer experience, and raising the quality and efficiency of services offered to the public, property owners, tenants, companies and Sector employees.

The package also includes the New Workers’ Accommodation Contract Attestation Request service and the New Employee Accommodation Contract Attestation Request service. These enable the electronic creation of contracts, the organisation and documentation of accommodation data, and the provision of an integrated digital journey for completing the related procedures.

It further includes the Workers’ Accommodation Property Registration Request service, an electronic service that enables the registration of properties and units used for this purpose and documents their data in the system. This contributes to the organisation of workers’ accommodation data and provides an accurate database that supports monitoring and related procedures.

The services also include Digital Document Authentication, which enables the issuance of an electronic stamp for approved contracts. This supports the electronic verification of a contract’s approval and validity and enhances document reliability.

These digital services and features form part of the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department’s direction towards building a smarter and more efficient government services ecosystem and expanding the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in service development and the improvement of the customer experience. This supports the business and investment environment and enhances the Emirate’s readiness for a digital future founded on innovation, efficiency and proactivity.