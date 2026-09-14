Dibba Municipality participates in Arab Towns Organisation conference in Oman

DIBBA, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dibba Municipality participated in the 20th General Conference of the Arab Towns Organisation, hosted by Dhofar Municipality in Oman under the theme “More Innovative and Sustainable Cities”.

The conference brought together mayors, governors, decision-makers and experts from across the Arab world to discuss urban challenges, sustainability, innovation and solutions to enhance urban resilience and quality of life.

Eng. Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, Director-General of Dibba Municipality, said the participation provided an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore leading Arab experiences in sustainable urban development.