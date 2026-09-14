Make-A-Wish UAE showcases 8,950 granted wishes at global Utrecht forum

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) --Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, joined Make-A-Wish leaders in a global forum in Utrecht, the Netherlands, to discuss ways to expand the foundation’s reach and strengthen its humanitarian impact.

Sheikha Sheikha reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to international cooperation to reach more eligible children facing critical illnesses.

During the event, Make-A-Wish UAE showcased its experience in granting more than 8,950 wishes to children with critical illnesses in the emirates and abroad.

Held on 8th - 9th September, the global conference addressed governance, risk management and the use of artificial intelligence and data to enhance humanitarian impact.