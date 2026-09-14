Preparedness, collaboration bolster GCC tourism resilience, policymakers say at 33rd ATM

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Preparedness and multilateral collaboration were at the top of the agenda on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, as policymakers from the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe and the United Nations (UN) examined the resilience and long-term trajectory of the GCC’s tourism industry. The 33rd edition of ATM is being hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre until Thursday 17 September.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister, Economy and Tourism, and Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General, UN Tourism, took to ATM 2026’s Global Stage to deliver welcome addresses on day one of the event, following opening remarks from Hugh Jones, CEO, RX Global.

Commenting on the UAE’s response to geopolitical challenges, Al Marri said: “Everyone talks about tourism resiliency; I talk about tourism foundations. Because what has been built over the last 50 years is the foundation of what we [have seen in recent] months. We saw the storm, we were in the middle of the storm, and we managed to manoeuvre ourselves perfectly.”

Speaking on the importance of preparedness, Al Nuwais said: “The countries that handle crises best are the ones that prepare before they happen, and I’m sure you will all agree with me on that. They build relationships early, they share information and they build trust – and that matters enormously.

“When the next challenge comes, we are ready,” Al Nuwais continued. “Ready because we learned. Ready because we already knew who to call. Ready because we built [resilience] together long before we needed it. And that is the resilience I believe this region can show the world.”

Following their welcome addresses, Al Marri and Al Nuwais joined Fatima Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Bahrain, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, European Commission, and Abdulaziz Akkulov, Chairman, Tourism Committee, Republic of Uzbekistan, for a ministerial debate moderated by Khanh Linh Vu, Principal Advisor to the Secretary-General, UN Tourism.

Addressing the ATM audience, Tzitzikostas said: “I’m here to convey a very strong message today. The European Union stands by its friends, its allies and its partners, and for us, the UAE and Gulf countries are indeed partners and allies. And I’m here to support you in this difficult time. I’m happy to see that this difficult time is almost over – that the numbers are showing us that there is a turnaround, and that we are going back on track. And please know that the European Union is here to make sure that this path for you will continue to be successful.”

Commenting on the importance of tourism revenues to GCC economies, Al Sairafi said: “The global average [GDP] tourism contribution is around 10%, and when you look at the [GDP] tourism contribution in Gulf countries, it’s more than 11%. That number on its own solidifies the Gulf countries’ positioning in the tourism landscape, and it also shows you the potential – not just the current potential but also the future potential – of enhancing tourism in our countries.”

Akkulov, meanwhile, drew parallels between the approach of GCC member states and his nation, noting Uzbekistan’s partnerships with Azerbaijan and UN Tourism, as well as its efforts to establish itself as a regional hub for industry collaboration.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX Global, said: “The insights shared by policymakers on the opening day of ATM 2026 demonstrate the pivotal nature of travel and tourism to the region’s economy. Gulf countries have offered a united and robust response to global geopolitical challenges, with preparedness and collaboration underpinning market resilience. We are extremely grateful to this year’s panellists, who brought to life the immense potential of the GCC’s tourism future.”

Held under the theme Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology, ATM 2026 will examine how artificial intelligence, digital transformation, smart mobility and evolving traveller expectations are influencing the future of tourism. The Global Stage hosted a total of seven sessions on the show’s opening day, including The Present and Future of Live Experiences and Elevating Middle East Tourism: Tech-Powered Luxury Experiences for Global Travellers.

Now in its 33rd edition, Arabian Travel Market remains the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East, bringing together the global travel community to develop partnerships, share knowledge and explore new business opportunities across the sector.