Masdar, Taaleri Energia inaugurate 154MW Čibuk 2 wind project in Serbia

BELGRADE, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar and Taaleri Energia, a Finnish renewable energy fund manager, today inaugurated the 154-megawatt (MW) Čibuk 2 wind farm, creating the largest wind power hub in Serbia and the Western Balkans.

Čibuk 2 sits alongside the 158MW Čibuk 1 wind farm in Serbia's South Banat region, around 40km from Belgrade. Together, the two projects have a total installed capacity of 312MW, providing enough clean electricity to power around 178,800 households. The combined projects represent more than €500 million of foreign direct investment in Serbia’s energy infrastructure.

The wind farm was inaugurated at a ceremony in Belgrade attended by HE Dubravka Đedović Handanović, Minister of Mining and Energy, Republic of Serbia, HE Ahmed Almenhali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Serbia, Ms. Elina Ollila, Deputy Ambassador of Finland to the Republic of Serbia, and the leadership of Masdar and Taaleri Energia.

As Serbian electricity demand grows, Čibuk 2 will deliver dependable, competitively priced, domestically generated power for decades, reducing exposure to fuel price volatility and supporting a more resilient, diversified energy system. Beyond the operational Čibuk complex, Masdar has a Serbian development pipeline of more than 200MW spanning solar, wind and battery storage projects. Serbia offers significant long-term growth potential, with plans to bring around 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of new wind and solar capacity online by 2030 and to achieve 45 percent of electricity generation from renewables in the same timeframe.

Dubravka Đedović Handanović, Minister of Mining and Energy, Republic of Serbia commented: “The completion of Wind Park Čibuk 2 makes a significant contribution to Serbia’s efforts to decarbonize its energy system while increasing its energy independence. The two wind power plants developed by Masdar in Serbia, with a total installed capacity of 312 MW, currently account for around 25 per cent of Serbia’s combined wind and solar power capacity. Over the years, Masdar’s presence has been a major driver in the development of wind energy capacity in Serbia. Wind Park Čibuk 1 marked an early phase in the development of Serbia’s wind energy capacity, while Čibuk 2 is a standout project in a more mature and dynamic phase of the market. Masdar has proved to be a reliable partner in the renewable energy sector. We hope to continue our cooperation on new projects in the future and to further strengthen our efforts to achieve the sustainable decarbonisation of Serbia’s energy sector.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar commented: “Today marks a significant milestone for Masdar’s presence in Serbia and demonstrates our ability to deliver complex projects at speed and at competitive cost. Alongside our partners here in Serbia, we are providing the high-quality energy infrastructure needed to strengthen energy security and drive sustainable economic growth. With over 300MW now installed at the Čibuk hub and a strong pipeline for growth in Serbia, we are creating a platform for greater expansion across the wider region and Central and Eastern Europe.”

Kai Rintala, Managing Director, Taaleri Energia commented: “Čibuk 2 reflects Taaleri Energia's long-term commitment to the region. With Čibuk 1 and Čibuk 2 now operating together as the largest wind hub in Serbia and the Western Balkans, we have shown that our dedicated investment expertise and disciplined project execution bring lasting value to local communities and to Serbia's energy transition. The experience we have built here underpins our ambition to grow a broader portfolio across Eastern Europe, and we look forward to developing our capabilities further in the years ahead”

During construction of Čibuk 2, more than 1,000 people were engaged across the workforce, subcontractors and project management, the majority of them local to the South Banat region. Comprising 22 Nordex turbines, Čibuk 2 will generate up to 336,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity annually, enough to power around 80,000 homes, while avoiding approximately 311,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year. The wind farm is 50/50 owned by Masdar and Taaleri Energia and was developed in partnership with New Energy Solutions.

Masdar has built one of the world’s leading renewable energy portfolios, with more than 65GW of capacity across established and high-growth renewable energy markets, spanning technologies including solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, battery storage and hybrid solutions. With a clear pathway to 100GW of energy capacity by 2030, Masdar continues to expand through disciplined investment in strategic markets, delivering reliable, affordable clean power to meet rapidly growing electricity demand while supporting energy security and economic growth.