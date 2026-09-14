Ras Al Khaimah Ruler discusses enhancing trade ties with Mexican business leaders

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received a delegation of Mexican business leaders and company representatives, led by Luis Alfonso de Alba Góngora, Ambassador of United Mexican States to the UAE.

The meeting explored opportunities to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and the Mexican business community, highlighting the emirate’s competitive business environment, infrastructure and access to regional and global markets.

Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud attended a dinner marking Mexico’s National Day, which showcased the country’s cultural heritage.