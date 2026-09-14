Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed developments in the region and ways to strengthen efforts aimed at consolidating regional security and stability during a phone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The two top diplomats also discussed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and ways to enhance cooperation in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries.