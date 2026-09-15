Dubai Municipality highlights public destination growth at ATM

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality is highlighting the continued expansion of its portfolio of public destinations and visitor experiences at Arabian Travel Market, showcasing established attractions alongside projects opened over the past year and new destinations and experiences progressing towards opening.

The Municipality’s participation brings together Dubai Frame, public beaches and parks, nature destinations and outdoor experiences, reflecting the continued development of public spaces that give residents and international visitors more ways to experience Dubai.

From seeing the city through one of its most recognisable landmarks to spending time on its coastline, exploring a park or cycling through a forest, Dubai Municipality’s portfolio reflects the diversity of experiences available across the city. Arabian Travel Market provides a platform to demonstrate how established destinations are continuing to evolve while new projects expand the range of experiences available to residents and visitors.

The growing appeal of Dubai Municipality’s public destinations is reflected in visitor growth across its portfolio. Dubai Public Parks record the highest footfall across the Municipality’s public spaces, with visitation increasing by 18% year on year during the first half of 2026, including growth of 47% at Quranic Park and 20% at Mushrif National Park. Dubai Frame has welcomed around 8.8 million visitors since opening, while Al Mamzar Beaches, Al Khor, the first phase of the reimagined Al Mamzar Beaches, has welcomed more than 1.75 million visitors since opening in May. This momentum continues as Dubai Municipality introduces new experiences and advances further public-space destinations across the city.

An icon through which millions experience Dubai

Dubai Frame will take a prominent place within Dubai Municipality’s presence at Arabian Travel Market. The landmark offers visitors a journey through Dubai’s past, present and future, providing a distinctive perspective on the city’s development within a single destination.

With around 8.8 million visitors since opening, Dubai Frame continues to attract residents and international visitors and remains one of the established destinations through which people experience the story of Dubai.

A new chapter for Dubai’s public coastline

Dubai Municipality is also highlighting the continued transformation of the city’s public beaches into destinations that offer a broader mix of leisure, sports and recreational experiences.

At Al Mamzar Al Khor, the first phase of the reimagined Al Mamzar Beaches has welcomed more than 1.75 million visitors since opening in May, demonstrating the strong popularity of the enhanced beachfront experience.

Its opening expanded Dubai Municipality’s portfolio to seven public beaches. Al Mamzar Corniche, currently being prepared for opening, will become the eighth and introduce further leisure, sports and recreational experiences, including the world’s first 24/7 ladies-only night beach. The destination will further expand the ways residents and visitors can experience Dubai’s coastline throughout the day and night.

Parks becoming destinations in their own right

Dubai’s public parks continue to evolve beyond traditional recreational spaces, providing destinations where nature, sports, adventure and community experiences come together.

This is particularly evident at Mushrif National Park, where its natural landscape is complemented by an expanding range of experiences for mountain bikers, hikers, families and adventure enthusiasts.

The recently opened Young Rangers Cycling Track has already welcomed more than 18,000 visitors, adding to the experiences available alongside Mushrif Hub and the park’s wider outdoor offering.

Dubai Municipality is also developing new ways for people to engage with the city’s green spaces. The upcoming Work from Park concept will create opportunities to work within public parks, bringing work, recreation and nature closer together and expanding the role these spaces can play in everyday life.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality continues to develop and expand a diverse portfolio of public destinations that gives residents and visitors more ways to experience the city. Over the past year, we have opened new destinations and experiences, continued to enhance established attractions and progressed further projects that will add to Dubai’s public offering.

“Arabian Travel Market gives us an opportunity to bring this portfolio together and demonstrate the breadth of experiences available across Dubai. Residents and visitors can experience an iconic landmark, spend time at the beach, cycle through a forest, discover a public park or explore Hatta’s natural landscape, all within one city. Our focus is to continue creating attractive public destinations that give people more reasons to explore Dubai, spend time outdoors and experience the city in different ways.”

Dubai Municipality’s participation at Arabian Travel Market reflects the continued development of a destination portfolio spanning landmarks, beaches, parks, natural landscapes and public spaces. Through recently opened projects and new experiences progressing towards opening, the Municipality continues to broaden Dubai’s visitor offering and create more ways for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy the city.